Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

