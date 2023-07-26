HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

