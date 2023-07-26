Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 509 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.72. 1,184,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57. The stock has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 594.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

