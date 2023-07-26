Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

BSRR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 33,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,440. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.