Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $437,140.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40.

On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $553,807.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %

TEAM traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $176.36. 469,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.45. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

