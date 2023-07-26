Eric Venker Sells 33,081 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,269.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.

ROIV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,619. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

