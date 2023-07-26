Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Buys $77,673.60 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 5,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $77,673.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,577,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,111,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $135,771.16.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,432. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

