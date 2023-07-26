Jeffrey Richart Geygan Purchases 9,443 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $54,486.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,756.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00.

Shares of RMCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

