Amy Banse Purchases 790 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse bought 165 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,012.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 631,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,847. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

