Timothy Saxe Sells 7,907 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuickLogic Stock Down 2.0 %

QUIK stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

