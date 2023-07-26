Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 475,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 330.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

