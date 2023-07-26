Jason E. Childers Sells 933 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
World Acceptance Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WRLD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The firm has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $155.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
WRLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than World Acceptance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.