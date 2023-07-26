Amy Banse Purchases 790 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse purchased 165 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,012.85.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN-B traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 99,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

