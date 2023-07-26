Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

Chamberlin stock remained flat at GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday. 138,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,272. Chamberlin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

