Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).
Chamberlin Stock Performance
Chamberlin stock remained flat at GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday. 138,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,272. Chamberlin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.
Chamberlin Company Profile
