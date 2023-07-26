U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 165,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after buying an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 180,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

