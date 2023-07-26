Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $673,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $649,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 265,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,100. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 79.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

