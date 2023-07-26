Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.14 ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY23 guidance at €0.58-€0.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.62-$0.67 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of STVN traded up €0.77 ($0.86) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.46 ($37.18). 254,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.86. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a 1-year high of €34.33 ($38.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.