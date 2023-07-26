Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,008,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 251,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.