Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PROS Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 370,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,412. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PROS by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.