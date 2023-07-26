Patrice Perche Sells 7,530 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.73. 873,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,361. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

