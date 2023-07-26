Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 166,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.