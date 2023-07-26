Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 8,000 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £9,760 ($12,514.42).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 36,800 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £44,528 ($57,094.50).

On Friday, June 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,150 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,363 ($29,956.40).

On Friday, June 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 22,451 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,390.22 ($35,120.17).

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £652,899.60 ($837,158.10).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,181.50 ($28,441.47).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £2,229.70 ($2,858.96).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

KBT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 122.40 ($1.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.12. The stock has a market cap of £54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.85. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.83).

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Articles

