Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLFS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 179,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

