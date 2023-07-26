Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
BLFS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 179,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.96.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
