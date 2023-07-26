Glendon E. French III Sells 15,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,086. The stock has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

