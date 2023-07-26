Glendon E. French III Sells 15,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,086. The stock has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $24.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
