AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.82 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.17%.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE ALA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.95. 122,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,749. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.66. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.36.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
