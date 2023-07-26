Jeffery D. Schwartz Sells 3,600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 382,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

