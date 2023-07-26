Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

NYSE:RRC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,183. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

