Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 30,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,181. The firm has a market cap of $332.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.