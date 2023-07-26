Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,588. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

