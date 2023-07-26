Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-$5.11 EPS.

CDNS stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.43. 641,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 171.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

