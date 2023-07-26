Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. 107,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,681. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

