F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FFIV traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,457. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of F5

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

