Eric Venker Sells 181,998 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.
- On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40.
- On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 736,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,455. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Further Reading
