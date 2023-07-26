Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CEO Sells $1,537,200.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sachin Lawande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 77,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,602. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

