Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Director Rishi Gupta Purchases 416,666 Shares

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 4.1 %

Turnstone Biologics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 4,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,464. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

