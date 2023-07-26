Analysts Issue Forecasts for Antero Resources Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.39. 2,814,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,344. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

