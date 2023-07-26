Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut by William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.23. 484,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,092. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

