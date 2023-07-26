B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

