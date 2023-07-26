Analysts Offer Predictions for Blink Charging Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million.

Blink Charging Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

BLNK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,913,130 shares in the company, valued at $26,178,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,262 shares of company stock valued at $277,011,836 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.