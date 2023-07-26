HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 245,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

