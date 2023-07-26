Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Lifted by Zacks Research

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $85.45. 782,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.10.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

