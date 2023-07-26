Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

