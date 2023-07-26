Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 805,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,396. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

