Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 660,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,848. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

