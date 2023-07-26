Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 306,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,109. The company has a market cap of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

