Arch Resources (ARCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

