Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.