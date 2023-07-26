ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,547. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $769.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.17.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.
Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 417,262 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.