Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,308. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

