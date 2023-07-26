Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.00-$6.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 510,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 131,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

